Germany leaves it late, with Leon Goretzka’s goal securing second place.

Leon Goretzka’s late equalizer secured Germany a 2-2 draw against Hungary and a second-place finish in Group F on a roller-coaster night in Munich.

When substitute Goretzka equalized in the 84th minute, Joachim Low’s team trailed 2-1 and looked set for their second group defeat, which would have put them in third place.

Hungary had gotten off to a flying start thanks to Adam Szalai’s early header, and Andras Schafer put the underdogs back in front following Kai Havertz’s second-half equalizer for Germany.

Germany finished second and will face England in the round of 16 at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, while Group F winners France will face Switzerland on Monday.

Following a heated incident in which a supporter ran onto the pitch during Hungary’s national anthem waving a rainbow flag in solidarity with the LGBTQI+ community, the game began in torrential rain.

Joshua Kimmich tested Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi with an early angled attempt before Germany fell down in the 11th minute.

After Roland Sallai’s wonderful, arcing ball from deep bisected Germany defenders Kimmich and Mats Hummels, Szalai dived to head past Manuel Neuer, who was immobile.

After a corner, Germany responded through Hummels, who headed Kimmich’s cross against the crossbar.

The next German to squander a good opportunity was Matthias Ginter, who failed to connect fully on a loose ball in front of goal.

In the first half, Germany dominated, but Hungary chased down every ball as if their lives depended on it, and Szalai threatened again just before halftime.

In an attempt to inject urgency in his team, Low replaced Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan with Goretzka, but the boos erupted after Leroy Sane’s corner was immediately over-hit.

After Sane had handled, Szalai’s free-kick struck the outside of Neuer’s right-hand post, just missing a second goal for Hungary.

After Gulacsi failed to get anywhere near a looping free-kick, Germany equalized in the 66th minute when Havertz headed home from close range. (This is a short essay.)