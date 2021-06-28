Germany leaves it late, as Leon Goretzka’s goal secures a place in the second round and a meeting with England!

On a roller-coaster night in Munich, Leon Goretzka’s late equalizer earned Germany a 2-2 draw against Hungary and a second-place finish in Group F.

When substitute Goretzka equalized in the 84th minute, Joachim Low’s team trailed 2-1 and appeared to be destined for their second group defeat, which would have put them third in the standings.

Hungary had gotten off to a flying start thanks to Adam Szalai’s early header, and following Kai Havertz’s second-half equalizer for Germany, Andras Schafer headed the underdogs back in front.

Germany finished in second place and will face England in the round of 16 on Tuesday at Wembley, while Group F winners France will face Switzerland on Monday.

The game began in torrential rain, following a contentious incident in which a supporter ran onto the pitch during Hungary’s national anthem waving a rainbow flag in solidarity of the LGBTQI+ community.

Before Germany fell behind in the 11th minute, Joshua Kimmich put Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi to the test with an early angled shot.

Szalai stooped to head past motionless goalkeeper Manuel Neuer after Roland Sallai’s magnificent, arcing ball from deep bisected Germany defenders Kimmich and Mats Hummels.

Germany answered through Hummels, who headed Kimmich’s cross against the crossbar after a corner.

Matthias Ginter was the next German to waste a golden opportunity, failing to connect fully on a loose ball in front of goal.

Germany dominated the first half, but Hungary chased down every ball as if their lives depended on it, and Szalai threatened again just before the break.

Low replaced Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan with Goretzka in an attempt to instill urgency in his team, but the boos erupted when Leroy Sane’s corner was over-hit immediately after.

Szalai was inches close from adding a second for Hungary when his free-kick struck the outside of Neuer’s right-hand post after Sane had handled.

In the 66th minute, Germany equalized when Havertz headed in from close range after Gulacsi had failed to get anywhere near a looping free-kick.