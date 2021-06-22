Germany is awaiting Thomas Muller’s return for the match against Hungary.

Joachim Low, Germany’s manager, will wait until the last minute to decide whether Thomas Muller will play in Wednesday’s important Euro 2020 group game against Hungary.

Muller has nearly 100 caps under his belt, with 38 goals, 36 assists, and a World Cup golden boot in 2010.

The 31-year-old was injured in Germany’s 4-2 victory against defending champions Portugal, which kicked off their tournament and put their dreams of qualifying firmly in their hands.

“After our encounter against Portugal, a few of our players were slightly wounded, so we took them off the field,” Low explained.

“Our medical staff had a lot of work to do the last two or three days, but all those players, like Mats Hummels and Ilkay Gundogan, trained with the team this morning, the last workout.

“Only Thomas Muller and Lucas Klostermann were unable to do it. We’ll have to wait till tomorrow with Thomas Muller; he’ll have another test tomorrow morning, while the other players will train here at the hotel.

“And then we’ll see and decide if Thomas Muller will be available to us or not.”

Low, who will step down as coach of the national team after 15 years in command next month, is hopeful that the attacker will be fit for the game.

“Of course, there are numerous thoughts and choices for me to choose between different players, but we will speak with the players and the team,” he stated.

“From my side, the team gets to know the starting lineup first, so we basically said we’ll wait until tomorrow afternoon and then make a decision.”

Hummels, a German defender, emphasized the importance of the striker, who was Bayern Munich’s second-highest scorer in the Bundesliga this season behind the prolific Robert Lewandowski.

“In general, a leader is absent on the pitch (without) Thomas Muller, who is highly communicative and optimistic, begins our pressure, and has strong attacking ideas,” stated the former Borussia Dortmund player. (This is a brief piece.)