Germany has suffered yet another setback! Wimbledon is ecstatic after Andy Murray’s stunning five-set victory over Oscar Otte.

Andy Murray defeated Oscar Otte in straight sets to reach the third round of a major slam for the first time in four years, adding another chapter to his long list of spectacular Centre Court nights.

Murray has not won two matches at a slam since limping to the quarter-finals here in 2017, before his two hip surgery and what he thought would be the end of his career.

And it didn’t look like it was going to happen here, either, when he saw a lead erased and then reversed by German qualifier Otte, who was making his Wimbledon debut.

Murray, though, has recovered from worse difficulties on the SW19 lawns, and after a break for the roof to be closed, he found some of his old magic to win 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-4 6-2 and set up a third-round match with Denis Shapovalov, the 10th seed.

After blowing a seemingly insurmountable advantage in the third set, the two-time champion revived memories of times past against Nikoloz Basilashvili on Monday, rescuing a four-set victory under the dome.

The big concern was how well he’d recovered physically, and while he started slowly, he quickly relaxed into the match, making few errors and demonstrating Otte how to navigate a grass court.

Murray broke the big-serving 27-year-old twice and looked to be on his way to the third round when he went up 3-1 in the second.

However, a sloppy service game combined with a more aggressive approach from his opponent absolutely turned the match around.

Otte, who had a two-set lead over Alexander Zverev in the first round of the French Open, won four straight games before serving out the second set, and Murray was broken in the seventh game of the third.

The 34-year-movement old’s was clumsy, and his strokes lacked enough weight to put Otte under significant strain.

