Germany has qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but Belgium has been forced to wait.

With a 4-0 win over North Macedonia on Monday, Germany sealed their spot in the 2022 World Cup, but Belgium will have to wait until next month as Wales eked out a narrow victory in Estonia.

Hansi Flick’s side avenged a 2-1 home loss to Macedonia earlier this year to win their seventh qualifier in a row and build an unassailable eight-point lead in Group J with two games remaining.

“We’ve already won five games in a row,” Germany coach Hansi Flick told RTL.

“You have to applaud the team’s positive approach. Of course, the first half was a touch frantic, but we can be pleased with our victory and qualification.” Germany went into their encounter in Skopje knowing that if they won and Armenia lost, they would be guaranteed a place in the tournament.

After a scoreless first half, Kai Havertz broke the deadlock five minutes after the break, before Chelsea’s Werner scored twice in three minutes to seal the tie.

On 70 minutes, Thomas Mueller, who had set up Havertz, passed the ball into Werner’s path, who smashed the ball past Macedonian goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

Three minutes later, Werner’s effort was deflected by substitute Florian Wirtz past Dimitrievski, giving him his fifth goal in his previous five qualifiers.

Jamal Musiala, who is 18 years and 227 days old, scored Germany’s first goal in international football, becoming the country’s youngest goal scorer since Marius Hiller, who was 17 at the time, scored against Switzerland in 1910.

More crucially, Musiala secured the victory, ensuring that the Germans became the first team to qualify for the 2022 championships other than the hosts Qatar.

The second part of the deal, which ensured Romania’s spot in Qatar in 2022, was sealed in Bucharest, where Alexandru Mitrita’s goal on 26 minutes earned Romania a 1-0 win over Armenia at home.

Kieffer Moore’s early goal handed Wales a 1-0 win over Estonia in Tallinn, keeping their hopes of chasing Group E leaders Belgium alive. Belgium were not in play due to their participation in the Nations League finals.

With two games remaining, Wales are five points behind Belgium and may yet capture first place and automatic qualification.

The Czech Republic won 2-0 in Belarus to keep their hopes of finishing second in the group alive. They're on the same page in terms of points.