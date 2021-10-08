Germany charges a 100-year-old man with Nazi crimes.

As he appeared in court on Thursday accused with involvement in mass murder, a 100-year-old former concentration camp guard became the oldest person yet to be tried for Nazi-era crimes in Germany.

Between 1942 and 1945, the suspect, Josef Schuetz, is accused of “knowingly and voluntarily” helping in the death of 3,518 detainees at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp in Oranienburg, north of Berlin.

Aiding and abetting the “death by firing squad of Soviet prisoners of war in 1942” and the murder of inmates “using the toxic chemical Zyklon B” are among the charges leveled against him.

German prosecutors are racing to bring the last remaining Nazi criminals to trial more than seven decades after World War II, and have recently concentrated their attention on lower-ranking Nazi employees.

The case comes just a week after a 96-year-old German lady who worked as a secretary in a Nazi extermination camp fled before her trial began, only to be apprehended several hours later.

She, too, has been charged with murder complicity. On October 19, her trial will resume.

Despite his senior age, Schuetz was deemed fit to stand trial in August, however the Neuruppin court would limit his hearings to a couple of hours per day.

Due to the high level of interest in the case, Schuetz arrived with a walking aid for the proceedings, which were conducted in a sports hall. The trial is expected to go through the beginning of January.

“He is not charged of shooting anyone in particular,” a court official said, “but of having contributed to these actions through his position as a guard and of having been aware that such homicides were occurring at the camp.”

Even 76 years after the war, Thomas Walther, a lawyer representing numerous camp survivors and victims’ relatives in the case, believes that such trials are required.

“Justice has no expiration date,” he told AFP.

Antoine Grumbach, 79, is one of his clients, and he expects Schuetz will not only reveal the tactics used to murder individuals in the camp, but also that the accused “would say ‘I was wrong, I am embarrassed.'”

Between 1936 and 1945, the Nazi SS guard worked at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp, which held over 200,000 people, including Jews, Roma, regime opponents, and LGBT people.

According to the Sachsenhausen Memorial and Museum, tens of thousands of detainees died as a result of forced labor, murder, medical experiments, hunger, or sickness before the camp was liberated by Soviet soldiers.

Beyond that, little is known about the accused. Brief News from Washington Newsday.