Germany Agrees To Tougher Curbs On Unvaccinated People In Order To Stop A Covid Surge

As the country tries to stem a record surge in Covid infections, German authorities agreed on stringent new restrictions on the unvaccinated on Thursday, with plans to ban them from restaurants, athletic activities, and cultural events.

With the number of new cases reaching an all-time high of 65,371, Germany’s 16 states agreed after crisis negotiations with Chancellor Angela Merkel to force those who are not immunised to show negative tests before using public transportation or going to work.

They also agreed to make vaccinations mandatory for healthcare personnel and employees in nursing homes to safeguard the most vulnerable.

Merkel said the situation is “very severe” and that “we need to rapidly put a brake on the exponential growth” in cases and intensive care bed occupancy.

Unvaccinated people will be prohibited from entering specific public venues in locations where there have been more than three hospitalizations per 100,000 people in the previous seven days.

Except for Hamburg, Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein, and Saarland, all of Germany’s 16 states have a rate above three.

Large events, as well as leisure and sports facilities, will be subject to the so-called “2G” rule, which allows only the vaccinated and recovered to enter.

Hospitalization rates of more than six will need the implementation of a “2G plus” regulation, in which participants will be tested as well as vaccinated, and rates of more than nine will necessitate the implementation of further measures such as contact restrictions.

“With the current trends, we are heading for a very, very tough situation,” Merkel warned, “especially for all those who work in hospitals, particularly in intensive care.”

“Many of the measures that we now have to take would not have been necessary if we had more vaccinated individuals,” the outgoing chancellor said plainly.

The 2G regulation should also be applied to Bundesliga players, according to the regional chiefs.

Bayern Munich player Joshua Kimmich stirred a national debate about vaccines last month when he admitted to refusing to get the vaccine.

Following a big push in the spring, Germany’s vaccination rate remained stable over the summer, hovering just under 70%.

Despite the fact that infections have been on the rise in recent weeks, politicians have been accused of passivity, focusing instead on negotiations to create Germany’s next government after the September elections.

