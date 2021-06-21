Georginio Wijnaldum: Apart from me and Memphis Depay, Holland has other threats.

Georginio Wijnaldum has warned Holland’s Euro 2020 opponents that their dreams of success are threatened by more than just him and Memphis Depay.

The Paris St. Germain midfielder and his Barcelona-bound teammate combined for all three goals as the Dutch completed a perfect Group C campaign with a 3-0 win against North Macedonia in Amsterdam, putting them in strong condition for the last 16.

“Yes, I feel a unique connection with Memphis,” Wijnaldum said at a news conference when asked about his relationship with Lyon striker Depay. We’ve played together for a long time, first at PSV and then in the Dutch national team, so there’s a link.

“However, I don’t believe it’s just Memphis and me who can make a difference; I believe there are more players who can.”

At the Johan Cruyff Arena, it was Depay who gave Holland the lead in the 24th minute, and it was his cross that allowed Wijnaldum to make it 2-0 six minutes after the break, before goalie Stole Dimitrievski could only deflect his 58th-minute shot to the former Liverpool midfielder.

Frank De Boer was less than satisfied with his team’s first-half performance, in which they were regularly struck on the break by the Macedonians, but pleased with their second-half performance.

“We had some wonderful moments during the game, but we also had some pretty awful ones, especially in the first half,” De Boer said. We were sloppy in our work.

“It went a lot better in the second half. At the end of the day, we can be quite positive, which makes me very happy.”

North Macedonia coach Igor Angelovski hailed Goran Pandev’s contribution to the national team following his 122nd and last appearance, revealing that it was his final game in charge before his contract expires on July 31.

“I can only express my gratitude for the opportunity to work with such a captain for the past five and a half years, and I appreciate Goran Pandev for everything he has done for Macedonian football,” he said.

