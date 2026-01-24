Georgetown Grinds Out Historic Win Over Xavier

The Georgetown Hoyas women’s basketball team made history on Saturday, securing a 65-52 victory over Xavier in what’s believed to be the earliest conference game start in BIG EAST basketball history. The showdown at Cincinnati’s Cintas Center marked a significant milestone for the league, with early risers in Ohio witnessing a gritty contest filled with momentum swings and standout performances.

Georgetown Shuts Down Xavier’s Offensive Threats

Georgetown’s defense, which forced 23 Xavier turnovers and racked up 17 steals, played a pivotal role in the outcome of this matchup. The Hoyas capitalized on those mistakes, outscoring the Musketeers 28-13 in points off turnovers and turning defensive stops into fastbreak points. Despite a determined push from Xavier in the final moments, Georgetown’s defensive intensity kept them in control as they went on to win comfortably.

Graduate student Brianna Scott led the way for Georgetown with a season-high 21 points, adding eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals while going a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line. Scott’s explosive second-half performance, which included a crucial 10-0 run to open the third quarter, helped the Hoyas build a commanding 49-33 lead heading into the final period. Fellow graduate Laila Jewett also made key contributions with a pair of timely three-pointers.

The game was tight early on, with Xavier briefly leading 25-24 late in the second quarter. However, Georgetown closed the half on a 6-2 run to take a 30-27 lead into the break. The second half saw the Hoyas clamp down defensively while Scott’s leadership on both ends of the court gave them the breathing room they needed to secure the win.

Xavier fought back in the second half, with Mariyah Noel leading the charge, scoring a team-high 20 points on 8-for-17 shooting, along with six rebounds and two steals. MacKenzie Givens added 11 points and six rebounds, but Georgetown’s defense proved too much to overcome. Despite a late push, the Musketeers could only trim the deficit to nine points in the game’s final moments.

Georgetown’s win improves their record to 12-8 overall and 5-6 in BIG EAST play, while Xavier drops to an even 10-10 on the season and 3-8 in conference action. The Hoyas now prepare for a Thursday morning matchup against Seton Hall at McDonough Arena, hoping to continue building on this momentum. Xavier, on the other hand, faces a tough road trip to No. 1 UConn for their next game.

In addition to Scott’s stellar performance, Khia Miller provided a boost for Georgetown, contributing 17 points and three steals. Head coach Darnell Haney praised his team’s resilience, acknowledging the adjustments made after a challenging first half. “We had some mishaps in the first half that we had to fix, and then we kind of came on in the second half,” he said. “I’m proud of Brianna Scott for her performance today, she showed up, and this was one of her best games.” Miller’s growth was also highlighted, as her consecutive three-pointers in the second quarter played a key role in turning the game in Georgetown’s favor.

Looking ahead, Georgetown’s victory is a sign that they are finding their rhythm as conference play intensifies. With the next few games crucial for both teams, Georgetown and Xavier will each be hoping to carry their lessons from this contest into their upcoming matchups.