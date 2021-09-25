Georges St-Pierre Discusses Nick Diaz’s Return at UFC 266.

Nick Diaz’s comeback to the UFC might lead to a significant opportunity for Georges St-Pierre.

Diaz will fight former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 to end his six-year MMA sabbatical. As expected, many fans are looking forward to another exciting bout featuring Diaz, the crowd’s favorite. UFC legend St-Pierre, on the other hand, is looking for more.

Diaz has a fantastic opportunity, according to St-Pierre, and he should take advantage of it. GSP is encouraging his old UFC rival to make another run for the title, despite the fact that it is a bit far-fetched.

St-Pierre said of Diaz’s return to the UFC, “That’s a significant X-factor.”

“Would he be able to return to his previous level of performance, or would this hiatus have a negative affect on him? I’m not sure. I just hope he comes back as good as he was because I’m scared he left a lot of money on the table, but I hope I’m wrong and he comes back even better than he was and goes for the title.”

He went on to say, “I’m a tremendous fan.” “I have a lot of fun watching him fight.”

In recent years, the UFC has avoided giving a fighter who hasn’t fought in a long time an immediate crack at the title, especially if his most recent fight with the organization was a non-title bout. Diaz has been in this situation.

Fans believe Diaz’s return will vault him back into title contention, and the buzz surrounding his homecoming is undeniable. UFC president Dana White, on the other hand, believes it’s ridiculous.

Only a “idiot” would believe Diaz deserves a shot at current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who has been actively dominating his category, according to White.

“Do you believe he [Diaz] should face Kamaru Usman? You’ve heard what I’ve been saying lately, right? OK, Kamaru Usman is the best fighter in the world pound-for-pound. [Jorge] Masvidal, Gilbert Burns, Tyron Woodley, [Rafael dos Anjos], Demian Maia, and Leon Edwards were among those he defeated twice. I mean, the number of players he’s beaten and the manner in which he’s beaten them is incredible,” White told Yahoo Sports.

"He's the world champion in that division, and he's the finest fighter in the world pound-for-pound," he said. "Does anyone think that's the person Nick Diaz should face after a seven-year hiatus? That would be a complete moron.