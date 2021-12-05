Georges St-Pierre, a UFC legend, discusses Kamaru Usman’s status as the GOAT.

Georges St-Pierre isn’t a big fan of the UFC and MMA’s “best of all time” debates, but he does have a unique perspective on Kamaru Usman becoming the welterweight GOAT.

Usman has had an incredible year, continuing where he left off and defending his UFC welterweight belt three times in a row. People have compared his accomplishments in the promotion to those of Georges St-Pierre, probably the best welterweight fighter in the history of the sport.

St-Pierre revealed his true feelings on the matter, saying that based on what he’s seen from Usman, he believes his fellow welterweight has a solid case to be the greatest to ever do it.

“Well, he’s on his way,” St-Pierre said on Usman’s Hot Takes. “Rome did not come to be in a week. It took a long time. The same may be said for Kamaru Usman. He’s already on his way.” “He’s doing terrific,” he continued, “and I’m a big fan of his.” “I really believe he is the finest fighter in the UFC right now, and arguably the best active fighter in the world.” He’s doing incredibly well. “Only time will tell,” says the narrator. Usman and St-Pierre were, without a doubt, the two most successful welterweights in UFC history.

St-Pierre, who last fought in the UFC in 2017, currently has nine successful championship defenses, four more than Usman’s five.

Despite behind the 40-year-old, “The Nigerian Nightmare” has stated that he is not attempting to break St-or Pierre’s anyone else’s record in the sport.

Usman also stated that he is not considering himself to be the greatest of all time, and that he will leave it to the public to decide after his career is over.

The reigning UFC welterweight champion remarked, “I’m not putting the greatest of all time [tag]on myself.” “By the time I’m done with my career, I’m going to hand it off to you guys.” While St-Pierre appears to believe Usman is on the verge of receiving the honor, he has stated that naming the best fighter of all time will always be “a subjective issue.” According to GSP, different competitors from different eras may be regarded as the best, but the rightful winner in terms of overall achievement is Royce Gracie, the first UFC champion.

"What does it mean to be the greatest of all time?" the French-Canadian MMA champion asked earlier this year. "If you were to compare every athlete who participated at the period and see who was the most dominant,