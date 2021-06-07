George Moncur, a former Luton midfielder, has joined Hull City.

The 27-year-old, whose Luton contract expires at the end of the month, spent the 2016-17 season on loan with Peterborough, where he played under manager Grant McCann.

Over the last two seasons, Moncur has made 37 appearances for Luton Town in the Sky Bet Championship, and McCann is thrilled to add further second-tier experience to his League One-winning side.

“We’re happy to have brought George to the club,” McCann said on the club’s website. There was a lot of competition for his signature, and I had the opportunity to work with him at Peterborough for a short time.

