Gavin Bazunu wants to wear the number one shirt for Manchester City.

Gavin Bazunu, a teen goalkeeper, has his sights set on the number one slot at Manchester City.

Last season, the 19-year-old was on loan at Rochdale, where he had the pleasure of making his senior international debut for the Republic of Ireland as well as the severe disappointment of being relegated from League One.

But, although he watched from afar while his parent club won the Premier League and Carabao Cup doubles and failed at the Champions League last hurdle, his long-term goal remained the same.

When asked if he aspired to be City’s first-choice goalkeeper, he said, “Of course.” That is a total of 100.