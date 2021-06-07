Gavin Bazunu needs to have familiarity handling crowds, according to Stephen Kenny.

Stephen Kenny wants Gavin Bazunu, the Republic of Ireland goalkeeper, to battle in a tough environment in order to prepare him for the World Cup qualifiers in September.

With number one Darren Randolph and Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher injured, the 19-year-old Manchester City goalkeeper, who spent last season on loan at League One Rochdale, was handed a senior debut for his country in March’s World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg, and has held his place since.

When asked if the uncapped Kelleher, 22, would get his chance in the friendly against Hungary on Tuesday night in front of a partisan crowd at Budapest’s Szusza Ferenc Stadion, Kenny confessed he had a difficult decision to make.

“I’m Caoimhin’s biggest fan,” he stated. He made ten appearances for the Under-21 team. If he had been fit in March, he would have begun training for the qualifications.

“Gavin Bazunu has stepped in and done an outstanding job. You have to take a gamble now and then.

“I understand that, but I’d like Gavin to get some game time in front of a crowd, a passionate audience, before our next game – away to Portugal – since he hasn’t played in front of a crowd this year.

“There haven’t been any crowds at club level, so I’d like him to get a taste of it. I’d like Caoimhin to get some playing time as well, and I’m excited to do so.”

In Thursday night’s 4-1 win in Andorra, Bazunu earned his third senior cap and tasted success for the first time, thanks to a defense led by Sheffield United defender John Egan, who has been pleased by not only the adolescent, but also Kelleher and 22-year-old Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers.

“After training with him for the past week, you can really tell how good he is,” Egan added. To be honest, all three keepers, Caoimhin and Trav included, are up against stiff competition.

"It's amazing to witness Gav's calm in that position, especially for someone so young – it's perhaps the most scrutinized position on a football pitch.