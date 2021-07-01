Gavin Bazunu, a goalkeeper from Manchester City, has joined Portsmouth on loan.

Portsmouth has announced that Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has joined the Sky Bet League One team on loan from Manchester City for the 2021-22 season.

The 19-year-old made 29 appearances for Rochdale in the same league last season, earning his first of four senior caps in a World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg in March.

“We’re pleased to recruit Gavin, who we believe is one of the top young goalkeepers in Europe,” Pompey manager Danny Cowley said on the club’s official website.

“His presence stems from his quickness around the box, his ability to cover his territory, and his bravery.

“His distribution is excellent, and he will have profited greatly from his loan spell at Rochdale.

“Last season, he was perhaps League One’s busiest goalkeeper, making the most saves in the division.”

Bazunu, who began his career at Shamrock Rovers, is yet to make a senior appearance for City but has been propelled to the international stage by Ireland manager Stephen Kenny due to injury to number one Darren Randolph and Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher.