Gatland explains how the Lions were able to beat the Springboks thanks to a tactical switch.

Warren Gatland, coach of the British and Irish Lions, said a tactical shift helped his team overcome the Springboks 22-17 in the opening Test in Cape Town on Saturday.

Gatland stated he was unconcerned about his team’s 12-3 halftime deficit. He thought the half was evenly contested and that the score could have been even closer if two penalty kicks had been converted.

“I just urged the guys to be patient and calm, and the opportunity would present themselves,” he said.

He also urged them to only kick at goal from a penalty if it was a “simple three points.”

“Kick for touch and put them under pressure in their 22,” he urged if not.

It was because of this that the Lions scored their sole try four minutes after the interval, with hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie crossing after a lineout drive.

“The score from the maul was quite vital, then the scrums stabilized and we gained some dominance there,” Gatland said.

“They conceded a couple of penalties as we started to move it through various phases, particularly when we went on the front foot.”

“It was a pretty challenging, tight Test match,” Gatland admitted. The result could have been influenced by the bounce of the ball and a handful of close calls.”

In the second half, however, he thought the Lions were the superior team. He stated, “We got stronger and stronger.” “The last few minutes were fantastic,” says the speaker.

A change of dominance in the kicking game in the second half, according to Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber, was a critical aspect.

“We got our rewards in the first half, and I thought they dominated the air in the second half. We struggled as a result of their territory and broken play.”

Nienaber claimed he had no issue with the TV match official (TMO) judgements that denied the Springboks two tries, particularly the decision that full-back Willie le Roux was offside.

“As coaches, we knew it was going to be very tight when we saw the try,” he said. “I absolutely trust and concur with TMO’s decision. That is their trade, and it is what they excel at.

“It could have gone either way,” says the narrator. Sometimes those inches work in your favor and you score a spectacular counter-attack try, and other times they work against you.”

The Springboks’ second-half performance was hampered by weak discipline, according to Nienaber.

“The unfortunate part is that we actually brought it up at halftime.”

Siya Kolisi, the Springboks captain, said the mauls were an area where the team needed to improve.