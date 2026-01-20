Gathimba Targets Marathon Glory in Brazil

Kenya’s renowned race walker, Samuel Gathimba, is eyeing historic victory in the newly introduced marathon race walking event at the World Athletics Championships in Brasília this April, with his sights set firmly on taking down top Japanese competitors.

A New Frontier for Gathimba

For years, Samuel Gathimba has reigned supreme in the 20km race walk, a discipline often overshadowed by Kenya’s track and field prowess. However, with World Athletics introducing the full marathon race walk into the competitive fold, Gathimba is seizing the opportunity to carve a new legacy in the sport. The 35-year-old, a three-time African champion, is transitioning to the grueling 42km distance, a challenge he approaches with steely determination.

“I am deep in the grind,” Gathimba said recently, reflecting on the demanding preparation required for the shift from his established 20km event to the marathon-length race. Gathimba’s personal best of 2:49:31 in the 35km race walk positions him as a serious contender in this new event, and his confidence is clear as he intensifies his training for the championship in Brazil.

Rivals and Rising Stakes

The World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships will be a landmark event, marking the first time marathon race walking is featured at this level. Gathimba’s chief rivals are expected to be the disciplined Japanese walkers, Toshikazu Yamanishi and Koki Ikeda. Both denied him the gold medal at the 2022 World Championships, and Gathimba is determined to turn the tables this time around. He aims to outpace his competitors, armed with the experience gained from years of dominating the 20km race walk.

“We must take this chance,” Gathimba said of his strategy. His decision to enter the marathon race walk early could give Kenya an edge, as competitors from around the world catch up with the new event format. A victory for Gathimba in Brasília would not only solidify his place in athletics history but would also elevate race walking within Kenya, moving it from a fringe discipline to a mainstream source of medals for the nation.

As the April championships draw near, Gathimba is pushing his body to its limits, carrying with him the hopes of a nation that has long been synonymous with track and field success. Though the road ahead is uncertain, if his past achievements are anything to go by, Gathimba is primed to add yet another chapter to his remarkable career, potentially walking into history as the first marathon race walking champion.