Gary Neville sends a ‘ferocious’ message to Chelsea from Liverpool.

On Saturday afternoon, Liverpool will face Chelsea at Anfield in what will be the greatest test for both teams so far this season.

In their first two games, the Reds have handily defeated Norwich City 3-0 and Burnley 2-0, while Chelsea has defeated Crystal Palace and Arsenal by identical scores.

Thomas Tuchel is looking for his first Premier League trophy after a brilliant first six months with the London club, which saw them win the Champions League.

Chelsea purchased Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for an estimated £97.5 million cost earlier this month in order to strengthen their chances, and many expect Chelsea to challenge this season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool is attempting to recover the Premier League championship after Manchester City was declared champion once again last season.

Gary Neville, a former Manchester United defender and current pundit, says Saturday’s match will be a clear measure of where both clubs are at the moment.

“This Chelsea team going there [Anfield], that’s a big test for both teams,” he said on the Gary Neville show. Is Liverpool back on track? Lukaku vs. Van Dijk.

“As a result, it’s a game that reveals a lot about both of these clubs. Chelsea have given us a solid indication of where they stand [against Arsenal], but this is an Arsenal team that is well below where they would be even this season with the players they are missing.

“At Anfield, it’ll be ferocious. We’ll get a true picture of both sides and where they stand.

“Liverpool have had a wonderful start to the season; obviously, getting Van Dijk back was crucial, but it was also crucial for them to get two excellent wins under their belt against Norwich and Burnley, clubs from which you would expect them to grab six points.

“It’s early in the season, but I believe there are certain periods early in the season that provide strong indicators of where a team will be, what they’re about, and where they’re at, and I believe Saturday will provide some of that information.”