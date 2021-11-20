Gary Neville regrets what he said about Liverpool goalie Loris Karius, calling it “too far.”

Gary Neville has conceded that his criticism of Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius in 2016 ‘overstepped the mark.’

After his terrible performance in a 4-3 Premier League defeat to Bournemouth, the former Manchester United defender was harsh on the German shot-stopper.

Jurgen Klopp’s team led the Cherries 3-1 early in the second half, only to concede three goals in the closing 15 minutes.

For Bournemouth’s second goal, Karius was easily beaten and then botched a shot late in the game, allowing Nathan Ake to sweep in the rebound.

Neville commented the next day on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football about his goalkeeping performance: “Without a solid goalkeeper, winning the league is difficult… That goalkeeper isn’t good enough.

“He appears uneasy, and he isn’t qualified.”

His remarks spurred Klopp to defend the former Mainz midfielder, saying: “The pundits, the most of whom were former players, had completely forgotten how it felt to be criticized.

“Especially the Neville brothers; as the manager, he should realize that too much criticism is counterproductive. I’m sure he’s not interested in assisting a Liverpool player.” Karius replied to his critics the following season with some impressive performances, but his time at the club was basically over after a nightmare performance in the 2018 Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.

Neville has admitted he went ‘too far’ and regrets his behavior, reflecting on the impact his statements may have had five years later.

“I believe I have gone above and above what I should have done as an ex-pro, a coach, and an owner once in punditry when I criticised a player,” Neville told the Daily Mail.

“I believe I am a decent human being. I was concerned that I had gone too far with Karius. I predicted that Liverpool would never win the Premier League with him at the helm.

“After that, he and Jurgen Klopp both chastised me. It’s no problem.

“Now that I think about it, I suppose I chastised the lad too harshly because of his age and position.

“Actually, I believe I was correct. They won the Premier League after signing Alisson and [Virgil] van Dijk. However.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”