Gary Neville offers a Premier League prediction for Everton manager Rafa Benitez, saying, “I have no doubts.”

Gary Neville believes Everton can finish as high as sixth this season, and feels it will be one of the best seasons the club has had in a long time.

Everton’s great start to the season continued on Saturday as they drew 2-2 with Leeds United to earn a point.

The draw came just a week after the Blues overcame Southampton at Goodison Park after coming back from a goal down.

Rafa Benitez was named Everton manager at the end of June, following Carlo Ancelotti’s surprising departure to Real Madrid at the start of the month.

The 61-year-old brings a plethora of experience to Goodison Park, having previously managed in Spain, Italy, England, and China.

However, because of his time with Liverpool, his selection is possibly the most divisive in Merseyside football history.

Between 2004 and 2010, Benitez led Liverpool to Champions League and FA Cup glory, as well as a second-place Premier League finish.

Despite the fact that Neville is still opposed to Benitez taking command of the Blues due to his Liverpool background, he believes the Spaniard will provide a number of positive results for the club this summer.

“I’ve been clear, I don’t like the idea of the Liverpool legend coming to Goodison Park, and many Evertonians don’t like it either, but I have no doubts about what he will do in terms of performance, and I believe he will lead them to their best season in a long time,” he said on Monday Night Football.

“I believe they can achieve what West Ham and Leicester accomplished last season, and finish fifth or sixth.

“Everton has been trying to go close to a Champions League challenge; he’ll generate a lot of excellent results for them, and I believe that has already begun.”