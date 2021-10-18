Gary Neville, Manchester United’s $100 million star, has been the ‘victim’ of poor performances under Solskjaer [Watch].

Jadon Sancho has been supported by Gary Neville, who claims the young winger is a “victim” of Manchester United’s recent dismal play under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

During the summer transfer window of 2021, Sancho made a surprise move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United for $100 million. Unfortunately, the Englishman has yet to contribute to a goal for the Red Devils, as he has yet to score for them. Sancho has failed to score a goal or give an assist in ten competitive games in the 2021-22 season.

Following a strong start to the season, Solskjaer’s squad has sunk to the bottom of the table. Manchester United has dropped points five times in their previous seven games, including a 4-2 setback to Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday. Sancho, who had two assists for England against Andorra during the last international break, was unable to repeat his success against Leicester.

The 21-year-old winger started the game at the King Power Stadium, but he was unable to make an impact during his 65-minute stint on the pitch. After the Old Trafford side’s defeat in Leicester, Sancho, who has faced a barrage of criticism, was once again on the radar.

Former Red Devil Neville defended Sancho, claiming that the latter would start to shine once Solskjaer’s side starts to play well in the remaining season.

“At the moment, Sancho is a victim of the team’s current performance. You’d expect a player like that to join a well-established unit, but he’s still getting his bearings. He did play brilliantly in the closing 20 minutes against Everton a few weeks ago, in my opinion. However, he should not be the target of any criticism at this time. Yes, you’re going to receive a lot of flak for being a United player paid that much money, but it would be a distraction,” Neville remarked in a video shared to his Instagram account.

Sancho, who can play as a left winger or an attacking midfielder, had a fantastic season with Dortmund, where he started his senior career in 2017-18. Sancho scored 50 goals and added 64 assists in 137 competitive games for Dortmund.

Meanwhile, Neville, who spent his whole club career with Manchester United, went on to say that Solskjaer needs to find the right balance in his squad. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.