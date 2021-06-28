Gary Neville makes an accusation about Gini Wijnaldum before of Liverpool’s exit: ‘I don’t know why.’

Gary Neville has expressed his dissatisfaction with Georginio Wijnaldum’s goal-scoring record for Liverpool.

On Sunday afternoon, the 30-year-old made his Euro 2020 last-16 debut for Frank de Boer’s team against the Czech Republic.

Despite the fact that the Dutch were big favorites going into the game, Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick scored two goals in the second half to give the Czechs a famous last-16 victory.

Wijnaldum finished the tournament for the Netherlands with three goals in four games, a long cry from his Liverpool form.

He only scored 22 times in 237 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with two seasons of six goals being his best.

“I don’t know why he has one in ten with Liverpool and one in three with Holland,” Neville said on Sunday during ITV’s broadcast of the match.

“I can see why he wouldn’t have one in three, but he was one of the three midfielders that played wide.

“He’s always had Fabinho or someone behind him, so there’s no reason for him to hold back.

“Liverpool, on the other hand, will miss him. Klopp used to play him a lot. He’s an important player for the Dutch, and he’s one of their best.”

When Wijnaldum’s Reds contract expires this week, he will join Paris Saint-Germain after opting for the French club over Barcelona.

Former Dutch international Nigel De Jong believes Klopp could have gotten more out of Wijnaldum if he had put him in a position similar to the one he plays for his country.

“If you look at his position for Holland, he plays a more advanced role and has the possibility to score more goals,” De Jong, who was also on ITV as a pundit, added.

“The difference between how he played for Liverpool and how he played for Holland was that.”

“He is one of Holland’s most important players, scoring more goals than [Marco] Van Basten.”