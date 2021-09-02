Gary Neville has just said exactly what Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants to hear.

We’re at it again.

It wouldn’t be the start of a new Premier League season if Gary Neville didn’t make a big, bold Liverpool prediction, dismissing them in favor of his beloved Manchester United.

It makes no difference that Jurgen Klopp’s side has gone undefeated in their first three games and are level on points with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Something isn’t quite right, according to Mr Neville.

“I was at the Liverpool v Chelsea game on Saturday, and after the game, I said – sometimes you can’t put your finger on it, but something’s not right.

“It’s not bad. There are no major issues with morale or the manager’s relationship with the players. That’s not the case.

“However, there is something missing. Three years ago, I recall thinking to myself, “We [United] are in trouble.” ‘We are in severe peril,’ I thought two years ago.

“It’s the audience. The participants. The football’s acceleration. The first three rows. Alisson and Van Dijk were present. Oh, no. They are going to be the league champions.

“When something is correct, you can just sense it and see it. It’s just not there [today], and that team has gone a little too far.

“They haven’t been the same team in two years. By the way, they’re a good club that will win a lot of games. They’ll get pretty close.

“However, I don’t believe they are present. Something doesn’t feel quite right.”

Where do I begin?

First and foremost, when did drawing with Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, probably the strongest defensive team in the Premier League and one of the most difficult to overcome, imply that things aren’t going well at Anfield?

Yes, they were down to ten men for the rest of the second half, but it didn’t modify their defensive strategy of fielding a five-man backline and defending deep, which won them the Champions League three months ago at the cost of Man City.

Second, we’ve only played three games in the new season. Three. It’s a marathon, not a sprint, with 35 games remaining. Man City were defeated by Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester United drew with Southampton, a team many predicted would struggle without Danny Ings this season.

Is there a problem at the Etihad or Old Trafford? “Summary concludes,” of course.