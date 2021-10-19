Gary Neville gives a scathing assessment on Manchester United, while Jurgen Klopp justifies his comments on Atletico Madrid.

Tuesday, October 19th’s morning digest.

Manchester United’s recent performances have been blasted by Gary Neville ahead of this weekend’s meeting with Liverpool.

The Reds travel to Old Trafford to face their arch rivals, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side having lost their past three league games, including a 4-2 loss to Leicester on Saturday.

United spent almost £100 million this summer to bring Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, and Raphael Varane to the club, but Neville isn’t persuaded that his old side has improved.

“I thought there was something building last season,” he remarked. If you asked [Solskjaer] privately, “Would you prefer last season’s squad back?” I believe he would say yes. He’d probably return, I believe.” Click to read the rest of the story.

Before the two teams play again in the Champions League on Tuesday night, Jurgen Klopp has attempted to clarify previous comments he made regarding Atletico Madrid.

In March 2020, after losing 3-2 in extra time to the reigning Spanish champions, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp slammed Diego Simeone’s defensive style, saying: “I don’t understand, with the skill they have, the football they play.”

However, the Reds were playing just days before the first UK lockdown, and the German coach has attempted to put his frustration in context.

Given the circumstances surrounding the encounter, Klopp confessed he was “mad and dissatisfied about a lot of things,” dubbing Atleti’s players “world-class” ahead of tonight’s group game.

Click to read the rest of the story.