Gary Neville feels confident in Jurgen Klopp’s decision following the red card rulings against Andy Robertson and Harry Kane in the Liverpool draw.

During Liverpool’s Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon, Harry Kane eluded a red card.

During the first half, the England international made a late challenge on Andy Robertson, catching the Reds’ left-back with his studs and failed to win the ball.

Although there was no VAR review of this tackle, referee Paul Tierney sent Kane a yellow card.

After being booked for a swipe at Emerson Royal, Robertson, who was on the receiving end of the late lunge, was sent off in the second half for a swipe at Emerson Royal.

Tierney upgraded Robertson to a red card after being told to watch the incident on the pitchside monitor.

As the Scotland captain departed the pitch, this challenge was shown on the big screen inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Kane’s not appearing, albeit VAR overturns are shown as part of protocol.

Gary Neville told Sky Sports about how Liverpool will feel aggrieved after the game since Kane stayed on the pitch: “I’m sure Jurgen Klopp will refer back to that at the end of the game about the consistency, or rather the lack of it.”

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp, meanwhile, believes Kane should have been sent off during the match, saying: “It’s a red card.” I believe he is rash and out of control. I believe he just scored, and the audience was ecstatic. I’ve seen players sent off for a lot less than that when they go in for a challenge.

“Having the reputation of being England captain may sometimes help you out because it’s such a late challenge.” Andy Robertson’s foot isn’t firmly placed on the floor; he just moves it out of the way. He’s quite fortunate.”