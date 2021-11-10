Gary Neville criticizes the Premier League after Liverpool were denied the opportunity to wear their away kit against Leeds United.

After Liverpool and other top-flight clubs were barred from wearing their away kits on Boxing Day, Gary Neville has taken aim at the Premier League.

Liverpool will play Leeds United at Anfield on December 26, and homeless charity Shelter is hoping to gain support from clubs on the same day for their #NoHomeKit initiative.

Shelter announced the campaign on Tuesday, urging clubs and fans to “drop their home colors in favor of their away or third kit, showing support for people without a safe home.”

While the Football League has stated that clubs can wear away kits on the same day provided they submit an official request, the Premier League will not allow their clubs to do so.

This is because the regulatory body has stated that it would violate its rules regarding uniforms, and it is required that home teams wear their home uniforms first and foremost.

“Every season, the Premier League receives a great number of requests from charities, but we are unable to assist all of them centrally,” a Premier League spokeswoman stated.

“Clubs have the right to promote charitable causes, and we encourage them to do so as long as they follow Premier League rules.”

Shelter’s director of campaigns, Osama Bhutta, said the campaign aims to raise awareness about homelessness.

“‘Home’ means everything to us. We want to harness football’s positive impact, as well as our shared connection to ‘home,’ to raise awareness of homelessness and what we can all do to combat it this Christmas “she stated

“Everyone interested in #NoHomeKit can make a difference by uniting the entire football community to address the housing crisis.”

And Neville has slammed the Premier League’s decision, claiming that a Boris Johnson U-turn might be on the cards if clubs in the top division push back strongly enough.

“Imagine ignoring a plea to raise money and awareness for homelessness,” he remarked on Twitter. If the clubs press hard enough, a Johnson-like u-turn will be on its way!”