Gary Neville condemns Boris Johnson after England players were harassed after their defeat at Euro 2020.

After England players were racially insulted during their Euro 2020 penalty shootout loss to Italy on Sunday, Gary Neville has slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka all missed penalty kicks as the Three Lions lost the final at Wembley.

Since then, the three players have received horrific internet abuse, prompting the Met Police to launch an investigation.

On Monday morning, Boris Johnson criticized the abuse, tweeting, “This England squad deserves to be hailed as heroes, not racially attacked on social media.” Those who perpetrated this heinous crime should be ashamed of themselves.”

Neville, on the other hand, believes the Prime Minister must shoulder some responsibility, stating that “it starts at the very top.”

“I was just reading the breaking news and saw that the Prime Minister has condemned racial abuse of England players. Southgate and the players informed us five days in a row a couple weeks ago that they were kneeling to promote equality and fight racism,” he told Sky News.

“The Prime Minister stated that it was OK for the citizens of this country to boo athletes who advocated for equality and opposed racism.

“It all starts at the top. So when I awoke this morning to those headlines, I wasn’t startled in the least. When the three players that missed, missed, I expected it.

“The truth is that there is a problem in football and society where we believe it is appropriate to criticize athletes for sporting acts based on their skin color.

“Accepting and validating players who take a knee in support of equality and inclusion comes from the top down. Your children will imitate what your parents do.

“I’m not arguing that the people who perpetrated the abuse shouldn’t be held accountable; they should, but so should the social media corporations.

“It’s a well-known fact that social media corporations must crack down harder on racial harassment.

“We need to start isolating the racists who are abusing the players, isolating them by writing to their employers, so that there is 100% accountability and something of consequence in the end.

