Gary Neville calls attention to a Ronaldo-related issue at Manchester United under Solskjaer.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes Cristiano Ronaldo’s comeback has created a problem that must be addressed.

In the waning hours of the summer transfer window in 2021, Ronaldo transferred from Juventus to Manchester United. Ronaldo is in his second spell at Old Trafford, having previously played for the Premier League club from 2003 to 2009.

The 36-year-old attacker has five goals in seven appearances for Manchester United in all competitions since joining Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team this season.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, have only won two of their last six competitive matches.

Neville, who spent his whole playing career with Manchester United, believes that Solskjaer’s tactics are now constrained as a result of Ronaldo’s comeback.

“It has a lot of advantages, but it also has a lot of drawbacks. Ronaldo had to be handled, if you will. Cristiano Ronaldo was pushed up front on his own in the 2008 Barcelona semi-final away from home, while Wayne Rooney and Ji-Sung Park were pushed outside and Carlos Tevez was dragged back to [mark]Busquests. You wouldn’t be able to carry him in important games because he doesn’t work hard enough. So he’s suddenly playing up front, and you can’t press from the front. As a result, the notion that Manchester United can become a pressing team with Cristiano up front is a pipe dream. “He wasn’t pressing 10-15 years ago,” Neville remarked on The Overlap, a YouTube podcast.

During Ronaldo’s first time with the Red Devils at Old Trafford, Neville was a teammate of his. Solskjaer should put the team’s requirements ahead of any individual, according to the former Red Devil right-back.

“So you say, ‘What is Manchester United’s style?’ Well, they’re a counter-attacking team.” When you’re competing against teams that are usually weaker to you, it becomes difficult. As a result, teams like Aston Villa and Everton are forced to counter-attack. Against Manchester United, a half-decent team will be able to cut through them. That’s a problem; they ought to put a stop to it,” Neville added.

Ronaldo has enjoyed success with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus over the years.