Gary Neville believes Manchester United need to sign a $206 million striker because Sancho and Varane aren’t good enough to win the league.

Former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville believes the club should try to sign Harry Kane this summer because the new additions, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, are not good enough to win the Premier League.

Kane is still at Spurs, despite being extensively linked with Manchester City. For the Englishman, the two clubs have yet to reach an agreement. Spurs are reportedly asking roughly $206 million for the property.

“I still believe they’ll be brief. Chelsea has strengthened with Lukaku, Man City has gone in for Grealish, and if they acquire Kane, Man Utd will have a major problem. I’m not sure why Manchester United isn’t going the extra mile this transfer window. They’ve always pursued the best English player in Premier League history. “Why aren’t they after Harry Kane?” Nevile, who spent his whole playing career with Manchester United, told Sky Sports on Monday.

Manchester United recently signed Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for $100 million, as well as defender Varane for $56 million, after a year of negotiations.

“You go to 94, 95 points if Harry Kane joins Man United, [and]they still have to replace Cavani and Martial. Why don’t you go get him right now? With Sancho and Varane, I’m not sure they can win the league,” the soccer player-turned-commentator continued.

Between 1996 and 2000, Neville and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were colleagues at Threatre of Dreams. While the former right-back has endorsed Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he has conceded that the Norwegian’s managing career at the club could be over if the Red Devils do not win a trophy in the next year and a half.

“There is a lot of pressure to win trophies and to be number one. They must compete for the championship. The manager must act promptly to improve the situation. The Europa League final was a disaster, and if things don’t go well this season, things will be far worse. Ole deserves another 12 to 18 months because they’ve returned to their roots, but United need a center-forward in the coming months. The addition of Kane would be the differentiator, according to Neville.

Manchester United began their Premier League campaign in 2021-22 with a 5-1 thrashing of Leeds. Then came a dismal 1-1 draw at Old Trafford versus Southampton. However, the game saw United match Arsenal’s record of 27 consecutive away games without a win. Brief News from Washington Newsday.