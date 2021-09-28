Gary Neville believes Man United are better off with Bellingham than Rice.

Manchester United great Gary Neville believes the Red Devils should seriously assess their options if these two players come within reach.

The protagonists of this narrative are Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham.

Rice, more than the other two, has been linked with a move to Old Trafford. The West Ham United midfielder, on the other hand, has yet to play on an official pitch.

On the other side, Bellingham is unlikely to spend much time with Borussia Dortmund.

Regardless, despite the fact that the Red Devils sought to sign him when he was just 16 years old, his final destination is unknown.

Manchester United attempted to attract Bellingham with a substantial offer that included a chance to play in the first team last year.

In addition to Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea was interested in luring the English footballer to Stamford Bridge.

Despite the attractiveness of the offer, Bellingham elected to join Die Borussen, a team that his father, Mark Bellingham, supported.

He believes his son will be able to enhance his skills in Germany, which is why he is doing so.

For Neville, that failed pitch could lay the groundwork for the Red Devils to have a better chance at Bellingham.

Overall, he believes Manchester United should make another attempt to entice the 18-year-old talent.

Rice does not appear to be a feasible option for the Red Devils. The Hammers’ high asking price, which is expected to sell for around £100 million ($137 million), is one of the key reasons for this.

Rice has been in superb form for West Ham, but the asking price may be too high for the Red Devils.

According to ESPN, Manchester United might be better off focusing on other players who are more affordable and fit inside their budget.

Rice has Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s full support, but that doesn’t mean he can lead the squad to the next level.

The Red Devils have already signed Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and Cristiano Ronaldo, and their next aim is a defensive midfielder.

Rice and Bellingham could be in play if their current teams are ready to lower their asking prices.