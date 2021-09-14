Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher disagree with Gary Lineker on Trent Alexander-Arnold.

As the argument over Trent Alexander-best Arnold’s position continues, he has been dubbed the finest-ever passer from full-back.

During the recent international break, the 22-year-old was trialed in midfield for England, a move that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp slammed.

Alexander-Arnold has grown into one of the top right-backs in the world, claiming his second assist of the season in the Reds’ 3-0 win over Leeds.

His passing ability, on the other hand, has sparked speculation about whether he could be employed elsewhere. Last month, Gary Lineker suggested that Alexander-Arnold, like Bayern Munich’s Phillip Lahm and Joshua Kimmich, go up to midfield. Carragher and Neville, on the other hand, disagree.

“There’s always this debate about whether Trent should play in midfield, and I’ve never understood it. If I’m being honest, I think it’s complete nonsense,” Carragher remarked on Monday Night Football.

“He’s actually scoring that many goals from his current position, so why would you want to alter him?” To me, it’s complete nonsense.

When you’re in the right-back position, you have an extra half-second to get your head up. Why would you want to change Trent when he’s doing so well?

“Leave him alone, he’s OK, he’s not going to score any more goals [elsewhere], and having a little more time [at right-back]helps.”

Alexander-Arnold has twice set the Premier League record for most assists by a defender in a season, including 13 in Liverpool’s title-winning 2019/20 campaign.

With England’s right-back options aplenty, as seen by Gareth Southgate’s decision to select four in his provisional Euro 2020 squad, playing in midfield has been suggested as a way to get the Liverpool full-back into the national team.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville, on the other hand, shared Carragher’s sentiments when praising one of Jurgen Klopp’s key players.

Neville admitted, “He’s the best passer of the ball I’ve ever seen from a full-back.”

“I’ve never seen someone deliver a ball like David Beckham and Kevin de Bruyne at right-back.

“Against Leeds, I adored him because he was high-energy, on the front foot, and his first challenge against Jack Harrison was his cross.”

