Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher agree with Alan Shearer’s criticisms of Jurgen Klopp.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have questioned Jurgen Klopp and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s controversial ideas after objecting against the new Premier League free-kick guidance.

Match officials have been instructed to allow games to flow more freely and to avoid giving cheap fouls, which have enraged fans in previous years.

Although Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho do not appear to agree with the majority of fans, the changes have been positively received thus far.

Klopp compared some of Burnley’s problems to “wrestling” at Anfield, while Solskjaer argued that the new rules may turn football into rugby.

Carragher and Neville, on the other hand, believe the two are far off the mark with their comments and are perplexed by their pessimistic outlook.

“I don’t think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jurgen Klopp have read the room at all,” Neville said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

“I think the first two weeks of refereeing have been excellent. VAR, interventions, and the fact that they overcomplicated things and did not learn from Europe were all heavily condemned by us. Mike Reily, like all referees in the United States, has taken a lot of heat.

“Football has had the reputation in our country for the past 20 or 30 years of being the fastest, most thrilling, and most violent sport on the planet. That is why it is the world’s most popular and watched show.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was a member of a team founded on the excitement of the game, the cut and thrust of the game, and those kinds of tackles. Jurgen Klopp is the embodiment of ‘heavy metal’ football, a fast, entertaining, and spectacular style of play.

“These statements don’t appear to have read the room well, and I’m not sure what the downside is.”

“I don’t agree with both managers,” Carragher stated, repeating the former Manchester United defender.

“I was at the Liverpool vs. Burnley game, and there were a few fierce challenges that came close to crossing the line, but none of them did,” he says. Burnley is in similar predicament; they must compete against Liverpool, who are a more superior team.

“I was a tremendous fan of the first couple,” says the author.

