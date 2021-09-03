Gary Neville admits there’s something wrong with Liverpool, but the Reds might still make a bid for a free agent.

Gary Neville, a Sky Sports pundit, has highlighted the situation at Liverpool, the aftermath from the transfer window, and recent statements from Jurgen Klopp.

The former Manchester United player believes the Reds are not the same force they were a season or two ago, and he believes United will finish ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s team this season.

“I was at the Liverpool v Chelsea game on Saturday, and I stated after the game – sometimes you can’t put your finger on it [but]something’s not right,” he said.

“It’s not bad. There are no major issues with morale or the manager’s relationship with the players. That’s not the case.”

His statements generated controversy, with some supporters agreeing with the critics’ points and others stating that Klopp has their entire trust.

Despite the fact that the summer transfer market is closed, players may still be on the move after Tuesday night’s deadline.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi joined Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively, in a high-profile window for a number of clubs around Europe.

With only one major signing, Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, Liverpool had a rather quiet summer.

However, players are still available and free agents can be signed.

Tottenham Hotspur dismissed Serge Aurier on deadline day, while former Red Daniel Sturridge is still looking for a club after being released by Trabzonspor last year.

Could either Merseyside club conduct any late business in the wake of romantic returns and prospective plan Bs?

