Gary Lineker says he made a mistake and apologized to Liverpool midfielder.

Gary Lineker has conceded that his assessment of Liverpool player James Milner was incorrect.

Since joining Liverpool in 2015, the 35-year-old has played in the Premier League for 19 years and has made 180 league appearances.

Despite his extended tenure in the Premier League, Match of the Day host Lineker has admitted that he has previously misjudged Milner.

In his first season at Anfield, it appears that the former England striker was not a fan of the midfielder.

“His managers seem to love James Milner,” Lineker tweeted in March 2016. Clearly, he can play everywhere in the midfield, but I’m not persuaded.” “The answer always seems to be James Milner,” Lineker said a few months later, in the build-up to Euro 2016: ” “I’m still pondering the question.” Milner has continued to be relied upon by Jurgen Klopp, who has used him as a back-up full-back at times, and his performances in a Reds shirt have led to Lineker acknowledging his error.

When examining the most overlooked heroes in the Premier League era, the Reds vice-captain was mentioned on the Match of the Day: Top 10 Podcast.

Lineker added, “I truly sorry to him on air.”

“I tweeted something a few years back.” “I did a tweet along the lines of ‘I don’t really know what James Milner is,’ because he always played in different places,” Lineker added.

“I was mistaken, since he is an incredibly talented professional who will play for you anyplace.” I apologized, and he accepted it graciously.”

Milner has made eight appearances for Liverpool this season, providing two assists despite being out with a hamstring injury.