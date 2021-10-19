Gary Lineker has named a Liverpool player who could be the successor to Andrea Pirlo.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been compared to Italian legend Andrea Pirlo by Gary Lineker, who believes the Liverpool defender may yet be moulded into a midfield option for England.

In recent months, fans and journalists have debated whether the 23-year-old should remain at right-back or be moved to the center to maximize his passing abilities.

Last month, England manager Gareth Southgate put this idea to the test in the Three Lions’ 4-0 triumph over Andorra, although he only played 45 minutes before returning to his full-back position.

Soon after, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp chimed in on the issue, dismissing the notion that Alexander-Arnold should be moved out of the position that has brought the Reds so much success in recent years.

But Lineker isn’t giving up hope, and he wants to see the West Derby-born defender establish himself as a major member of the national team.

“Why would you play the best right-back in the world football in midfield?” Klopp questioned recently on the BBC Sounds’ Match of the Day Top 10 podcast.

“Because I wanted to see him in the England team, I’ve been advocating that I should play him in midfield. His passing range is incredible “He went on to say more.

“The one thing missing from England, according to Andrea Pirlo, is a player like Pirlo, and I believe he [Alexander-Arnold] may be that player. But I could be mistaken.

“It was fascinating to see Gareth [Southgate] give it a shot for one game, and he did well. He needs to spend more time in that position, but it’s tough to do so if the club manager never plays him there.” Alexander-Arnold was left out of England’s World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Poland, and Albania in March after receiving criticism for his performances at the close of last season.

“I don’t think Trent has played at the level that he found in the last couple of years,” Southgate said of his decision to leave the Liverpool defender out. “But he’s getting very close.”

