Garth Crooks snubs Mohamed Salah once more and takes a go at Liverpool with a Real Madrid jibe.

For the most part, the last 12 months have been perplexing.

Throughout the calendar year, though, Liverpool supporters were perplexed by one item in particular.

The team of the week, according to Garth Crooks.

With not only some of his selections, but also the explanations for them, the former Tottenham Hotspur striker, now a BBC pundit, has repeatedly generated head scratching and outright befuddlement.

He has his favorites, just like everyone else. They just don’t come from Anfield too often.

Crooks acknowledged only a few weeks ago that he was not a huge fan of Jurgen Klopp and had previously criticized Mohamed Salah.

Crooks had been dissatisfied with the Egyptian until he struck a miracle goal against Manchester City in October.

“Regular readers will recall that I had concerns with Salah when I believed he was chasing the golden boot trophy from the minute the first ball of the season was kicked,” he explained. “Not any longer. It’s great to see you back, Mo.” But not good enough to earn a spot on Crooks’ team of the year for 2021, after missing out in 2020.

The Liverpool forward has been neglected in favor of Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka despite scoring 37 goals and giving 14 assists in 53 appearances across all competitions, including 24 goals in 41 Premier League outings.

Saka has had a fantastic year and, at 20 years old, is set to become one of English football’s most dynamic strikers in the coming years.

But even Saka would struggle to explain suggesting that the England man has been more impressive this year than Salah.

Such lists, of course, are purely subjective. Crooks is far more prepared than most to assess what makes a good footballer, having made nearly 500 senior games and scoring in an FA Cup final, as well as hitting the goal that gave Tottenham their first win at Anfield in 73 years in 1985.

Despite not being high on the list of individual accolades, Crooks’ omission is another example of how Salah’s talent isn’t perhaps acknowledged as much outside of Anfield. “The summary has come to an end.”