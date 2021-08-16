Garth Crooks gives Mohamed Salah a message about “cheap penalties” as the Liverpool trio is complimented.

Garth Crooks complimented Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah after seeing no symptoms of greed in front of goal or a desire to take cheap penalties against Norwich City on the season’s first day.

Jurgen Klopp’s team thrashed Norwich 3-0 at Carrow Road, giving them a good start to the season.

For matchday one, Crooks has picked his side of the week, which includes Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Alisson Becker of Liverpool.

Alisson was chosen ahead of Hugo Lloris and Brentford’s David Raya, with Crooks describing Alisson’s performance as “comfortable” and the Canaries as “out of their depth.”

“Alisson’s stop against Teemu Pukki, who seemed to take an eternity to get the ball under control, appeared normal, but his point-blank save from Ben Gibson was quite brilliant,” he wrote.

Virgil van Dijk made his first appearance for the Reds since suffering a knee injury in the Merseyside derby last season.

Despite it being his first Premier League appearance since October of last year, the Dutchman put in a strong performance.

Crooks continued, “It was fantastic to see him back, but it was the clean sheet that cemented it for me.” “This wasn’t even a spectacular effort by Liverpool; they cruised to victory.

“Van Dijk is short on match practice and is still recovering from the psychological anguish of last season’s injury, but his sheer presence and power in defense were obviously visible.”

Salah’s goal and two assists against Daniel Farke’s side secured him a starting spot in the team, and the 29-year-old is off to a good start this season.

“The way Liverpool’s Egypt international positioned himself to collect the ball with his left foot and plant it so perfectly in order to strike the ball past Tim Krul before a single Norwich player could move was pure genius,” Crooks added.

“As regular readers know, I’ve had issues with Salah’s performance in the past, but not against Norwich. I didn’t see any selfishness in front of goal or a desire to take cheap penalties.