Garth Crooks discusses how Naby Keita’s ‘wow’ moment in Liverpool’s triumph over Manchester United blew him away.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has received a lot of well-deserved acclaim following their remarkable 5-0 win over Manchester United.

With less than a quarter of an hour played, Liverpool took the lead when Naby Keita calmly slotted the ball past David de Gea. With less than a quarter of an hour played, Diogo Jota doubled Liverpool’s advantage.

After that, Mohamed Salah joined in the fun. The Egyptian, perhaps the best player in the world, extended his incredible run of form by scoring for the eleventh consecutive game – before completing his hat-trick on 55 minutes.

Following what was a beautiful afternoon for Liverpool fans, BBC analyst Garth Crooks singled out a couple of players who may not have received as much attention as the rest of the team.

As Jurgen Klopp’s club extended their unbeaten run to 22 games across all competitions, Crooks picked five Reds players to his Team of the Week.

Crooks said: “When it comes to one-on-ones, Alisson is arguably the best around.” Allison was the first name on the 63-year-teamsheet old’s as he discussed saves made by the Brazilian from Cristiano Ronaldo and Mason Greenwood, with Crooks saying: “When it comes to one-on-ones, Alisson is arguably the best around.”

He also included centre-back duo Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, expressing his admiration for Liverpool’s resolute backline.

Crooks was likely more impressed with Konate’s performance after his relatively surprising selection, describing Van Dijk’s performance as “simply another day at the job.”

The 22-year-old was told that he “fits like a glove” in the Liverpool side and was “quietly brilliant” alongside his defensive partner in only his second league start.

“He doesn’t have any frills or skills, but he makes the most of his power and strength,” the former Tottenham striker stated.

Naby Keita was another player that caught Crooks off guard.

Despite being pulled off injured shortly after the hour mark as a result of Paul Pogba’s red card challenge, the Guinea international made an impression.

Crooks continued, “The coolness with which Keita took his goal at Old Trafford really blew me away.”

“Yes, he should have scored, but he was up against an in-form David de Gea, and I’ve seen a lot of midfielders waste opportunities in those positions. Keita, on the other hand, was just as icy.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”