Gareth Southgate: There’ll be more from England after they win their Euro 2020 qualifying group.

Gareth Southgate feels England has “more to come” after beating the Czech Republic to win their Euro 2020 group and securing a tough-looking return to Wembley in the round of 16.

After winning 1-0 against Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals and being booed at the end of Friday’s 0-0 draw with Scotland, the Three Lions sealed up their campaign with a Wembley victory on Tuesday night.

As already-qualified England advanced as Group D victors, Raheem Sterling headed home an outstanding Jack Grealish cross to seal a 1-0 victory over the Czechs.

The prize is a return to Wembley next Tuesday against France, Germany, Portugal, or Hungary – a significant step up in quality after going undefeated and conceding only once.

After setting up the last-16 encounter against the runners-up in the so-called Group of Death, Southgate stated, “We’ve played two opponents in the Croats and the Czechs who I think are playing at a very high level.”

“And Scotland, which was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and experience for our players, particularly the younger ones, so these will be different games.

“We have world champions, European champions, and Germany, who appear to be back on track to me. They’ve reintroduced a number of veteran players.

“Whoever we face is going to be a really, extremely tough opponent, but we’ve known that for about 18 months. We’ve been down this road before.

“The good news for us is that I believe we are still progressing, and we appear to be a difficult team to play against. There will be more from us in the future.

“We have more match minutes on the pitch for certain key players, and that squad depth is going to be crucial because I felt like we ran out of steam in a couple of games.

“Being able to make substitutions and alterations has been extremely beneficial in managing the games.”

The team still has a lot of work to do in preparation for next week's knockout match, but there are some positives to take away from Group D.