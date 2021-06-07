Gareth Southgate, the England manager, will get a 30% pay cut.

Gareth Southgate, the England manager, has agreed to take a 30% wage cut while the FA attempts to resolve the coronavirus situation.

The £3 million salary of the 49-year-old, who has been in command of the national team for over four years and guided them to their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years in 2018, will be lowered.

It comes after Eddie Howe of Bournemouth and Graham Potter of Brighton became the first two Premier League managers to offer pay cuts during the pandemic.

“Along with many other organizations around the country, we are presently examining our financial model during this hard times,” FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said of the move.

“During this uncertain moment, we want to take responsible and reasonable action to assist protect and support the FA and our employees.”

Other FA staff earning £50,000 or more per year will face a temporary wage drop of 7.5 percent, with senior management facing a 15% cut.

Should the pay cuts fail, English football’s governing body is considering taking advantage of the government’s furlough programme as a backup plan.

All English football is currently on hold until April 30, despite Premier League teams agreeing last week that the competition will not resume until May 1.

Due to the coronavirus, Euro 2020 has been postponed until 2021, potentially allowing domestic leagues to finish their seasons.