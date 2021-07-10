Gareth Southgate teases Jordan Henderson ahead of England’s Euro 2020 final line-up.

Jordan Henderson’s position for England in the Euro 2020 final has been hinted to by Gareth Southgate.

The Liverpool captain is yet to make an appearance for his country at the European Championships this summer, having only returned from a groin injury on the eve of the competition, but he has impressed while going on as a substitute in their previous four games.

Despite not having the same experience as the Premier League and Champions League winner, Declan Rice of West Ham United and Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United have shined in his absence.

And Southgate evaluated the benefits and drawbacks of keeping the duo ahead of Henderson for the final, with England facing their most difficult opponent to date in the form of Italy’s midfield trio of Jorginho, Marco Verratti, and Nicola Barella.

“You have to tailor the game to our strengths and expose the opponent’s possible weaknesses,” the Three Lions manager told reporters. “The Italy team has outstanding players throughout, a superb tactical strategy, an experienced coach, and an incredible record over the last 30 games.

“We’re well aware of that, but guys like our two midfielders have already played against Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, so they’ve had to adapt to these kind of midfielders with a lot of European experience, which they’ve done well.

“We’re not like everyone else. We each have our own set of strengths and a certain style of play that caters to those strengths.

“The beauty of football is that every team has different strengths, and we’ve tried to play to ours and adapt our game to our capabilities. Tomorrow, we must do the same.”

“There are benefits to having experience with major matches, and there are occasionally positives to it all being fresh, exciting, and new,” he concluded.

“Declan and Kalvin, in particular, have risen to the occasion admirably. They’ve faced some exceptional midfielders in this league, and we have faith in all of our guys. That is why we chose them.

