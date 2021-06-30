Gareth Southgate praises Raheem Sterling’s tenacity and hunger.

Gareth Southgate is content for people to continue to criticize Raheem Sterling, provided his “warrior” continues to respond to his detractors with goals for England at Euro 2020.

The Manchester City forward put the Three Lions ahead in their 2-0 last-16 win over Germany on Tuesday evening, scoring his third goal of the tournament.

Sterling, who was born just a few miles from Wembley, had scored the game-winning goals against Croatia and the Czech Republic in the group stage.

Despite scoring 15 goals in his last 20 international appearances, Sterling’s place in Southgate’s team has been called into question as new talent has emerged in his position.

But Southgate’s faith in Sterling has paid off, and he was full of praise for the 26-year-old after Germany’s victory.

When asked about Sterling’s ability to handle criticism, Southgate stated, “He is a fighter.”

“He possesses great tenacity and hunger. He’s developed a genuine passion to score over the last couple of years, especially in situations where the ball has flashed across the box earlier in the tournament and he’s been in between the posts.

“He’s finding himself in these areas, and yeah, his drive is wonderful; we’ve seen his journey with England, and I’m thrilled for him to be able to give the performances he has.

“It must have been a fantastic moment for him to give them at Wembley, and the goals return, as you mentioned, is incredible.

“Absolutely great, but yeah, please keep asking the questions because if we don’t succeed in motivating him, someone else will!”

While Sterling is having a good run with England, he had a difficult time scoring goals early in his international career, scoring only two goals in his first 45 games.

Sterling polarized England supporters, notably during a run of 27 games without a goal that included the 2018 World Cup, but Southgate noticed a shift in Sterling after returning from Russia.

