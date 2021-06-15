Gareth Southgate praises England’s effort against Croatia as much as the victory.

Gareth Southgate was thrilled to get off to a fast start as England moved closer to qualifying from their Euro 2020 group ahead of their match against Scotland on Friday.

When World Cup semi-final heartbreakers Croatia visited scorching Wembley on Sunday, the Three Lions won a European Championship opener for the first time in their history.

The difference under the arch was Raheem Sterling’s first big tournament goal, as a controlled, calculated performance saw England start Group D with a 1-0 victory in front of a socially distant crowd.

The Three Lions return to Wembley on Friday for a tense match against Scotland, with Southgate hoping to build on his team’s encouraging and mature performance.

The England manager stated, “They are very pleased with the performance as much as anything.”

“When you enter a major tournament, you want to make a good impression, and we all know that the first goal is to qualify from your group.

“So you want to win today, but not losing is also important in those situations, but I was really impressed with how quickly they settled into the game with and without the ball.

“Our team’s pressing was excellent, and we used the ball intelligently and with some quality.

“I thought we deserved to be ahead before the goal, but we also managed the game well after that. We did not put too much strain on ourselves.

“There will always be moments like the long throw at the end, but overall, I thought we were pretty controlled.”

The win validated some of Southgate’s more closely scrutinized decisions, such as picking Sterling over Jack Grealish despite the Manchester City forward’s disappointing season.

“He’s been a consistent performer for us for a long time, and his goal record with us and with his club (has been good) in the last two and a half years,” Southgate said.

Our team’s pressuring was excellent, and we used the ball intelligently and with some skill.