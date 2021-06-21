Gareth Southgate of England is perplexed by the ramifications of the Billy Gilmour Covid case.

Gareth Southgate is perplexed as to why Billy Gilmour’s positive coronavirus test appears to be having a greater impact on England than Scotland, thereby removing Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell from the Czech Republic match.

On Monday morning, the Scottish Football Association stated that the 20-year-old midfielder had tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Tuesday’s crucial Group D match against Croatia.

Gilmour’s man-of-the-match performance in Friday’s hard-fought 0-0 draw at Wembley, where he interacted with Chelsea teammates Mount and Chilwell, boosted Scotland’s qualification ambitions.

Following consultation with Public Health England, the England pair will be forced to isolate on the eve of Tuesday’s match against the Czech Republic as a precaution, with negotiations concerning the matter ongoing.

PHE told the PA news agency that it was “working with the FA to identify close contacts of Billy Gilmour and potential risk to other players and staff,” adding that the Football Association would make any decision to tell England players to isolate.

Following negative findings in Sunday’s round of UEFA pre-match PCR tests, Mount and Chilwell, like the rest of the squad, produced negative lateral-flow tests on Monday afternoon.

“Well, we don’t sure at the moment,” Southgate replied when asked about their availability for the group finale.

“Obviously, there has to be some question, but there are still a lot of conversations and investigations going on behind the scenes, so they’re isolated for the time being, and we’ll find out in the next 12 hours or so.”

“We had worked with the players this morning on the training pitch, so of course we find out after we finish that this is the situation,” Southgate, who was supposed to have Mount with him at the pre-match press conference, said.

“I can’t say it’s not bothersome. We don’t know if they’ll be fine for (Tuesday) or if they’ll be out for ten days, so there are a lot of unknowns right now.”

