Gareth Southgate is ready for England to step up their game in the round of 16 at Euro 2020.

Gareth Southgate is ready to step it up a notch after England clinched a trip to Wembley in the round of 16 by defeating the Czech Republic in their European Championship group.

After winning 1-0 against World Cup finalists Croatia and being booed at the end of Friday’s 0-0 draw with rivals Scotland, the Three Lions completed their campaign with a Wembley victory on Tuesday evening.

As already-qualified England advanced as Group D victors, Raheem Sterling headed home an outstanding Jack Grealish cross to seal a 1-0 victory over the Czechs.

The prize is a return to Wembley next Tuesday against France, Germany, Portugal, or Hungary – a significant step up in quality after going undefeated and conceding only once.

After setting up the last-16 encounter against the runners-up in the so-called Group of Death, Southgate stated, “We’ve played two opponents in the Croats and the Czechs who I think are playing at a very high level.”

“And Scotland, which was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and experience for our players, particularly the younger ones, so these will be different games.

“We have world champions, European champions, and Germany, who appear to be back on track to me. They’ve reintroduced a number of veteran players.

“Whoever we face will be extremely difficult opponents, but we’ve known that for the past 18 months. We’ve been down this road before.

“The good news for us is that I believe we are still progressing, and we appear to be a difficult team to play against. There will be more from us in the future.

“We have more match minutes on the pitch for certain key players, and that squad depth is going to be crucial because I felt like we ran out of steam in a couple of games.

“Being able to make substitutions and alterations has been extremely beneficial in managing the games.”

There is enough to improve on ahead of next week’s knockout match, but the Group D decider also provided some positives.

Harry Maguire was the one who put forth the effort. (This is a brief piece.)