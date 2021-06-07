Gareth Southgate is pleased to see Champions League rivals at England’s training camp.

As they linked up ahead of the European Championship, Gareth Southgate was glad to see no “overhang” from the Champions League finals in his England ranks.

Seven of Southgate’s 26-man team played in Chelsea’s 1-0 win against Manchester City in the final last week.

They joined the rest of the team on Friday and will miss the final warm-up match against Romania at the Riverside Stadium on Sunday.

Externally, there had been some anxiety about how competing teams’ players would adjust to working together so soon after the final, but Southgate has been impressed.

“They’ve been exempt.”