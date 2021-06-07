Gareth Southgate is hoping that injuries will not derail his preparations.

As the group heads to St George’s Park to ramp up preparations for Sunday’s Euro 2020 opener against Croatia, Gareth Southgate already has a clear sense of who will start.

The tournament has been delayed by a year due to a coronavirus outbreak, but excitement is building for the Group D match against the squad that ruined the Three Lions’ 2018 World Cup ambitions at the semi-final stage.

After a camp in the north-east plagued by injury concerns and European final absentees at the conclusion of a difficult season, England will ramp up preparations at St George’s Park starting Tuesday.

The scratch teams who just had enough to beat Austria 1-0 on Wednesday and Romania by the same scoreline on Sunday exemplified these complications.

While many were left with more questions than answers as a result of the performances and people, Southgate has a definite notion of how he wants his team to line up against Croatia beneath the arch.

When asked if he knows who he wants in his starting lineup for Sunday’s match, England manager Gareth Southgate told BBC Radio 5 Live: “Yeah, we could” (name them now).

“I’m very sure I’ve made one decision in my thoughts. But, hey, we’ve still got another week ahead of us.

“Every time I’ve put together a squad or a team in the previous three months, it’s changed quickly and cruelly due to injuries.

“Let’s just hope we can make it until next Sunday without losing any more players.”

With the likes of Joe Gomez and Nick Pope already out, Ben White was promoted to England’s 26-man squad on Monday after Trent Alexander-thigh Arnold’s injury against Austria.

The news was announced early in the day, when players and staff were permitted to return home to spend time with their families before reuniting at St George’s Park on Tuesday to prepare for Croatia.

Southgate remarked ahead to the squad’s entry into the Euros bubble, “We are always communicating as a coaching staff, constantly looking at the players and looking at the opponent.”

