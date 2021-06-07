Gareth Southgate, England’s manager, has urged fans not to waste “another instant” worrying about the postponing of Euro 2020.

During the coronavirus outbreak, England manager Gareth Southgate asked the public to “not suffer alone” and to forget about the postponing of Euro 2020.

The European Championships, which were set to take place in 12 different host cities for the first time, have been postponed until 2021.

Southgate hopes that the public will now forget about the competition’s postponement and focus on what matters most: the people’s health and well-being.

He wrote in his open letter:

Dear England supporters,

Because we’d be assembling our squad for March fixtures this weekend, it seemed like a good time to send out a greeting to all of our fans.

The fundamental emphasis of the present – and the next months – for everyone in our country is, without a doubt, to look after our families, support our communities, and work together to get through what is plainly the most difficult challenge we’ve faced collectively in decades.

I’d want to take this moment on behalf of the entire team and staff to express our condolences to those who have already lost loved ones. Our sympathies are with you and those who will be affected in a similar way in the coming months.

We must now work together to tackle a virus that is creating physical and emotional problems for so many people, just as you all came together to support our team. Please continue to observe the hygiene guidelines as well as the practical safeguards put in place to prevent the virus’s spread and safeguard those who are most sensitive to its effects.

We are all responsible for this.

We’re also aware of the economic instability that is hurting so many businesses and, as a result, almost every household. We face serious mental health issues when we combine the particular obstacles of self-isolation with the lack of routine in normal working and social life. Our children may experience anxiety as a result of the unknown. It’s not like anything we’ve ever experienced before, and it’ll test us all.

Keep an eye out. (This is a brief piece.)