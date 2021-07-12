Gareth Southgate discusses why England’s penalty takers failed to convert in the Euro 2020 final.

England manager Gareth Southgate has accepted responsibility for his team’s penalty shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

After 120 minutes at Wembley, the two nations were unable to be separated, forcing a shootout.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had made two outstanding stops to give England hope, while Harry Kane tucked in the opener and Harry Maguire smashed the ball into the top corner with a fierce attempt.

However, Marcus Rashford hit the crossbar before goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma stopped Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka.

Because Rashford and Sancho were introduced late in the game, they were still unfamiliar with the action when they stepped up, the choice to have them line up and take a penalty each has been questioned.

Southgate, on the other hand, has disclosed that the team was chosen based on how the players performed during practice in the lead-up to the match.

He admitted, “It’s up to me.” “I chose the penalty-takers based on their performance in training.”

After Saka’s saved spot-kick ensured Italy were declared champions, England manager Gareth Southgate consoled the 19-year-old Saka, who had missed the deciding spot-kick against Germany at Euro 96.

Despite the fact that three players missed in the shootout, Southgate took the blame and argued that the order of players belonged to him.

“No one is on their own,” he added. We’ve won as a team before, and if we don’t win this game, it’ll be on all of us.

“I make the decision on penalties, and that is all up to me.”

“You cannot have any recriminations,” Southgate said after the current team helped England reach a major tournament final for the first time since the Three Lions won the World Cup in 1966.

“They have accomplished more in almost 50 years than any other team.”