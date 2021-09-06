Gareth Southgate discovers what Jurgen Klopp already knew about Liverpool’s threat.

Gareth Southgate only took 45 minutes to realize what Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp already knew.

Play Trent Alexander-Arnold at his most deadly position if you want to get the most out of him.

The ongoing discussion over whether a place for the Liverpool midfielder should be found took an unexpected turn on Sunday, when he was chosen in a shadow England team to face Andorra in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley Stadium.

While Alexander-Arnold was frequently used in the position during his Academy years before being transformed into a playmaking right-back, Klopp has only used him in the engine room once for the first team, when a much-changed side lost 1-0 at Chelsea in a match sandwiched between the first and second legs of the Champions League semi-final against Roma in 2018.

Since then, there has been no suggestion of a repetition.

Gary Neville and Gabriel Agbonlahor have yet to learn their Liverpool lesson.

Southgate, on the other hand, regarded Andorra’s visit as an opportunity to examine Alexander-credentials Arnold’s to play on the right side of a midfield three.

The experiment didn’t last much longer than halftime.

While the Liverpool man’s efforts before and after the interval were barely spectacular, the difference between them was night and day.

His first notable touch came in the opening minutes, when he popped up on the edge of the Andorra penalty area and chested the ball down into Patrick Bamford’s path.

That, though, was about as far as the Liverpool man got throughout England’s drab first-half performance.

Rather than posing a threat further upfield, the 22-year-old was surprisingly cautious and found himself in the right-back position with the majority of Andorra’s team in front of him as Reece James sped down the flank.

Although there were some hopeful flashes – one crossfield pass to Jude Bellingham showcasing vision and technique – Alexander-intermittent Arnold’s involvement was such that many of his teammates were unaware of the positional adjustment.

It didn’t help that Kieran Tripper was favoured on set-pieces; when Alexander-Arnold was given the chance from an attractive free-kick in first-half injury time, he curled well over to his obvious chagrin.

